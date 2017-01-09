Testimony is set to get underway in the racketeering trial of the former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more.

Jurors in the federal trial of Barry Cadden are expected to hear opening statements and testimony from the first witnesses Monday. Cadden is charged with second-degree murder under racketeering law, accused of causing the deaths of 25 people who died during the 2012 outbreak.

More than 700 people in 20 states fell ill after getting steroid injections, many of them for back pain. The outbreak was traced to tainted steroid injections manufactured at the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Cadden has pleaded not guilty.