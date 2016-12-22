Proper hydration is essential to being active. It helps energize muscles and keeps the body's cooling system in check. Hidrate Spark 2.0 is a smart water bottle that keeps track of your water intake.

A sensor stick inside the bottle records how much you drink and transfers the information via Bluetooth to a corresponding app. In the app, you can check how much you’ve consumed and whether you've reached your daily hydration goal. The smart device takes your activity into account if you connect it to certain wearables and fitness tracking apps like Fitbit and the Apple Health Kit app. If you enable the location features, it will also consider the temperature, humidity, and elevation of your surroundings, which can all play a role into how much water a person needs to drink. The slim fitness bottle will even blink to remind you when you need to take a sip when you’re behind pace to meet your daily goal.

($54.95, Hidratespark.com)