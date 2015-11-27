Mexican regulatory authorities closed a health center that was touting a supposed diabetes "vaccine" and warned consumers that there is no vaccine for the condition.

The country's drug regulatory agency said Thursday that it closed the offices of a group known as the Live Your Diabetes Foundation in Mexico City.

The group allegedly claimed it had come up with a drug it called "Self Blood Therapy Vaccine" that would ward off diabetes. The agency said it would seize all of the supposed medication.

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body either does not make enough insulin to break down the sugar in foods or uses insulin inefficiently. It can cause early death or serious complications like blindness, stroke, kidney disease or heart disease.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram