An American man has reportedly died in the Dominican Republic after consuming a sexual enhancement product called “Chinese Brush,” police said.

The drug, an ointment popular in the Caribbean country since the 80s, is meant to be rubbed on the head of the penis — never to be ingested or rubbed anywhere else on the body.

According to reports, Francisco Mejia died while receiving medical attention at the Hospital Nuestra Señora de Refla in the southern town of Bani after reportedly drinking the sexual enhancement in liquid form.

The male sexual enhancement liquid, known in Spanish as “Piedra China” (actually "Chinese stone") is marketed as a natural and herbal formula that delays ejaculation and helps prolong erection time.

The powerful aphrodisiac contains cinnamon, Korean ginseng, gallstone, aloe vera, cloves and water, according to Dominican online sources.

Even when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits the sale of “Chinese Brush” – as does Europe – the drug is readily available in countries with looser medial restrictions.

No more information on Mejia and how he acquired the “Chinese Brush” has been released.

