This gives new meaning to the term baby fat.

An 8-month-old baby in Colombia is making national headlines because he is nearly 30 pounds overweight.

Santiago currently weighs about 45 pounds – three times heavier than the average 8-month-old – prompting doctors in Colombia to put him on a strict diet.

According to doctors, they will be taking the baby, identified only as Santiago, off of formula and giving him fresh fruits and vegetables instead for the next six months to a year.

Santiago’s mother, Eunice Pandiño, told the media that she approached a local non-profit to help manage her son’s weight after noticing he was not moving properly and would not crawl.

Salvador Palacios, president of Gorditos de Corazon, an organization that has helped the obese in Colombia since 2006, said Santiago’s weight, which should be around 17 pounds for his age, is not due to medical reasons. He’s severely obese because he was constantly overfed, with the family handing the baby a bottle any time he became fussy.

Palacios said the risks of being overweight include heart attack and diabetes, which is why they put him on a diet.

Santiago and his family live in Codazzi, a town about 340 miles north of Bogota.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino