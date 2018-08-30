California Democrats call for In-N-Out boycott after burger chain donates $25G to GOP

A whole bunch of Californians are not happy their beloved burger chain has picked a side ahead of the state elections in November.

In-N-Out reportedly donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party earlier this week, and the revelation has caused many who identify as Democrats — or just not Republican — to demand a boycott of the chain.

However, on the other side of the political spectrum, many have taken to Twitter to defend the hamburger restaurant.

And then there are the In-N-Out die-hards — who just don’t care who the burger chain donates to.

This is not the first time In-N-Out has donated to the GOP. In 2016 and 2017, the company donated $30,000 to the Republican Party for general expenses, LA Mag reported.

But the fast-food restaurant has also given thousands of dollars to support the Democratic PAC "Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy," a pro-business group created by Democrat David Townsend in 2009.