Gordon Ramsay sued over 'Kitchen Nightmares' episode; restaurant says show fabricated gross scenes

The owners of a New Orleans restaurant featured on Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares” say the 2011 episode is still leaving a bad taste in their mouths.

The parent company of the Oceana Grill, a seafood restaurant located in the city’s French Quarter, filed a lawsuit against Ramsay and the show’s producers last week, claiming some of the events documented in the episode were fabricated and “over-dramatize[d]” in order to portray the eatery in a negative light, The New Orleans Advocate reported.

GORDON RAMSAY'S HELL'S KITCHEN RESTAURANT TO ALTER COCKTAIL AFTER PATRONS GET BURNED

The company, Cajun Conti, was prompted to file the suit after a clip from the episode – which showed Ramsay sniffing a container of shrimp and subsequently vomiting – was shared to the show’s Facebook page on Wednesday. The clip has since been removed.

“The problem we have is the fact that it’s so misleading,” claimed Daniel Davillier, an attorney for the Oceana Grill, according to The Advocate. “People think it’s something current, when in fact it’s very old.”

Attorneys for Cajun Conti added that sharing the clip violated a 2011 agreement between the restaurant, Fox Broadcasting and a production company, Upper Ground Enterprises. Cajun Conti had filed the 2011 suit in an effort to keep parts of the episode from re-airing.

As part of the agreement, Cajun Conti claimed that the producers had promised not to share “re-mixed” footage from the restaurant without paying a $10,000 fee and including an “update statement” about Oceana Grill, which they did not, according to the lawsuit.

GORDON RAMSAY'S: HERE'S 3 WAYS TO TELL YOU'RE AT A BAD RESTAURANT

Lawyers for Cajun Conti added that the “Kitchen Nightmares” crew “over-dramatize[d] and even fabricate[d] problems with the restaurant in order to increase ratings,” citing the scene of Ramsay vomiting after smelling the restaurant’s shrimp and a scene in which Ramsay finds three rodents in a rat trap.

“None of the above-described events were real, but were contrived and orchestrated by defendants to manufacture drama for their show,” the lawsuit states, according to court documents obtained by The Advocate.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The latest lawsuit names Gordon Ramsay, Upper Ground Enterprises, A. Smith & Co. and Optomen Productions as defendants. Cajun Conti is seeking unspecified damages and wants to block further use of the clip.

A representative for Ramsay was not immediately available to comment.