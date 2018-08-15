'Great British Bake Off' judge Mary Berry admits she told 'white lies' to contestants

Beloved judge Mary Berry, of BBC’s popular baking competition “The Great British Bake Off,” is admitting that she wasn’t entirely honest with the gentle criticisms that she handed out during her six-year tenure on the show.

The 83-year-old baking star told Express that during her judging days she would tell these white lies to save the contestants from feeling bad.

“We did have a wonderful man and he made a beetroot cake. It really was awful but we didn’t say it was nasty because he would get so upset,” Berry told Express. “There were quite a few things I didn’t like so much,” she said, adding, “People know when they’ve done something awful. It’s been so bad it made me feel quite ill.”

Berry remarked that her approach to the bakers was much different than that of her co-judge, Paul Hollywood, who she said could be “harsh.”

“We had great fun. He was brilliant at bread and I had my thing,” she said. “I could sometimes tick him off. He was a bit harsh and I was trying to encourage people,” she said to Express, adding that constants who mess up “don’t need to be told off about it, they need to know to how to have success next time.”