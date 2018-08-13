Florida restaurant patron arrested for 'erotically' dancing, stripping for fellow diners

The Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Clearwater, Fla., offers a variety of choice meats, sushi specialties and a pretty generous happy hour deal. The one thing they don’t offer, however, are live nude shows.

Not always, anyway.

James Dylan Jordan, a 24-year-old restaurant patron from nearby Dunedin, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after he drunkenly approached a couple of Kobe diners last Sunday night and offered them an impromptu striptease, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

“While intoxicated inside the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, James Jordan approached [a female diner] and her husband … [Jordan] began to undress and dance erotically in front of [her],” according to the official complaint.

When the woman asked him to stop, Jordan became “belligerent” and called the woman fat, and then threatened to fight her husband, the complaint said.

Police added that “James was not cooperative.” He was taken to Pinellas County Jail and released last Monday on a $150 bond.