Teen's drive-thru rendition of McDonald's song goes viral

Video of a 16-year-old girl singing YouTube superstar Todrick Hall’s “McDonald's Drive-Thru Song” at a South Carolina McDonald’s drive-thru has gone viral.

“I want a number six super-size with the Sprite and large fries, mustard ketchup only please but don't you forget the cheese," Cecily Hennigan of Conway, S.C., sings into the drive-thru intercom.

When Cecily finishes and starts laughing, an employee who listened to her order at the McDonald's on US-501 in Conway is heard saying "that was good," WPDE-TV reported Friday

Cecily posted the video on her Facebook page Wednesday. As of Sunday the post has nearly 300 comments, more than 2,100 shares and 91,000 views.

She said she loved the song so much as a kid that she memorized all of the lyrics, the station reported.

Cecily is a music student at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Greenville, S.C., WYFF-TV reported.