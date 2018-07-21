Police officer goes the extra mile, carries woman's groceries uphill after fire

One New Hampshire police officer went the extra mile and helped a woman carry her groceries nearly half a mile uphill to her home, after a fire emergency blocked off her route back.

On July 17, photos of the good deed by Master Patrol Officer Tyler Coady of the Bow Police Department went viral on Facebook.

According to Boston 25 News , Officer Coady was on the scene in response to a fire at Crossroads Community Church. Fortunately, no one was inside the church at the time of the blaze.

Soon after, a local woman returned home from the grocery store, and was "concerned" about getting her purchases home, InfoNH reports. Officer Coady sprang into action, and carried two of her bags back to her house, walking her back to safety.

“Great job going above and beyond and showing compassion, and solving the problem,” InfoNH wrote of the officer’s kindness, which have since been liked over 1,200 times and sparked nearly 100 comments.

“Thank you Officer Coady! So typical of our Bow PD. [Love] our town!” one supporter wrote.

“This is what makes America great!” another agreed.

“Good deed well done officer,” one fan chimed in.

“And thanks to all the others who do this and didn't get their picture taken,” another mused.