Walmart's private wine label debuts with $11 bottles

Walmart is looking to to tap into the nation’s $62 billion wine market with the debut of its own wine label — and shoppers are ready to start sipping.

On June 6, the superstore announced the expansion of its Winemakers Selection brand, which has been available in 1,100 select locations for the last month. Sourced from California, France and Italy, the vino will retail for around $11 a bottle and feature ten “distinctive labels,” USA Today reports.

Nichole Simpson, Walmart’s senior wine buyer, told the outlet that the Winemakers Selection products will “drink like a $30 to $40 bottle of wine.”

CONOR MCGREGOR ALLEGEDLY BLASTS TENNESSEE WHISKEY ON INSTAGRAM: IT’S 'A CRIME'

“We have made sure [the labels are] easy to read and 'clean' for the customer because they don’t have a lot of time,” Simpson said. She further divulged that she spent several months ahead of the release “getting to know” the producers of each Winemakers Selection variety, to create greater familiarity and give consumers “a story behind every bottle,” the outlet claims.

FOUNDER OF FIRE DEPARTMENT COFFEE IS FOCUSED ON GIVING BACK TO INJURED FIREFIGHTERS, VETERANS

To that end, the news has been largely embraced by Twitter users.

“Say hello to my new wine distributor center!” one fan exclaimed.

“It pairs well with yoga pants” another agreed.

Others, however, remain more skeptical.

“It will be Black Friday all year long,” one critic clapped.

"How can @Walmart 'create' a 'cheap' wine section when IT IS THE cheap wine section?" another added.

As noted by Forbes, the store's foray into wine could make Walmart more competitive with fellow superstore Costco. Nevertheless, the Bentonville, Ark.-based chain is relatively late to the drinking party, according to Victor Martino, a food and grocery marketing specialist.

“Wine has historically been a weak category for Walmart. With its numerous stores… Walmart has the distribution might to be a major player in store brand wine,” Martino told Forbes. “The question is if it can execute on the price-value-quality equation, something Trader Joe's, for example, excels at with its iconic Two Buck Chuck brand.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Americans consumers are spending an estimated $62 billion on wine annually, according to the Wines & Vines, with millennials emerging as a key wine-drinking group.