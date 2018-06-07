Alleged IHOP insiders claim to know meaning of 'IHOb'

If a couple self-identified IHOP insiders on social media are to be believed, the flapjack chain is going to put more emphasis on flippin’ burgers.

Earlier this week, IHOP announced that it would be changing its name to “IHOb,” though the company remained mum on what the “b” would stand for, or whether the change would be permanent.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP,” the restaurant chain said on Twitter Monday. “Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18,” the restaurant chain teased on Twitter.

IHOB LOGO TOO SIMILAR TO THAT OF TAMPON BRAND, TWITTER SAYS

Twitter users have been venturing guesses about the name change since the news was announced, suggesting everything from “breakfast” to “bacon” to “burritos.” But a reporter for Mashable — citing a since-deleted comment in a Reddit thread for IHOP employees — believes a strong case can also be made for “burgers.”

According to Mashable, a Reddit user named “lumpsr” responded to a thread called “Any employees willing to spill the beans on the whole IHOb deal?”, and claimed that the restaurant is gearing up to debut a new line of burgers.

"It's about burgers. We're coming out with a line of 100 percent Black Angus beef, hand pressed burgers. Had training on them this week and, I have to say, they're pretty good,” the Reddit user alleged, according to Mashable.

The site also shared what appeared to be a screengrab containing additional comments from lumpsr, in which he/she claimed that the restaurants are revamping their burger offerings entirely, adding a “mushroom and swiss burger,” a “BBQ burger” with onion rings, a “spicy burger” with jalapeno mayonnaise, and a breakfast burger with “egg, bacon and a potato pancake.”

Lumpsr also said the chain would be adding a “special IHOP sauce to the regular burgers.”

WALMART'S NEW WINE LINE WILL 'DRINK LIKE' MORE EXPENSIVE BOTTLES, STORE SAYS

Mashable could not confirm if lumpsr does, in fact, work for the chain, but pointed out that he/she also once identified as a “current IHOP manager” in an older Reddit thread.

Others on Twitter claim they spoke with employees, or were privy to other information which suggested the “b” will stand for “burgers.”

A number of other Twitter users who claim they work at IHOP, or have relatives who work at IHOP, have also claimed the restaurant is planning to debut its new burger promotion next week.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A representative for IHOP — or IHOb — was not immediately available to comment.