New York City is latest to consider banning plastic straws altogether

This could be the last straw for New Yorkers.

A bill to be introduced on Wednesday would ban plastic disposable straws in restaurants, bars and coffee shops across the Big Apple, and force businesses to adopt recyclable or reusable alternatives, The New York Times reported.

If passed, New York City would become one of only a few major cities across the United States to ban plastic drinking straws, along with Miami Beach, Seattle and Malibu, the latter two of which will enact their new regulations come July.

MALIBU BANNING PLASTIC STRAWS, CUTLERY

The bill would also reportedly ban coffee stirrers.

“It’s important for New Yorkers to understand that the plastic straw is not a necessity; it’s more of a luxury, and our luxury is causing great harm to other environments,” said Councilman Rafael L. Espinal Jr., the Times reported.

Espinal added that customers and business owners in New York City should learn to embrace “paper straws, aluminum straws and bamboo straws that are much safer for our environment.”

STRANGER LEAVES WAITRESS $3,000 TIP BECAUSE 'THE COUNTRY IS IN A BAD PLACE'

Councilwoman and bill supporter Helen Rosenthal added that after plastic bags and bottles, straws “are the next thing that’s just taking up space in our oceans,” per the New York Daily News.

The proposed bill would reportedly affect vendors who currently use plastic straws, across all businesses. Violators would be subjected to a $100 fine.

US POSTAL SERVICE LAUNCHES 'SCRATCH AND SNIFF' STAMPS FOR SUMMERTIME

A representative for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio could not confirm whether the politician supported the bill, but indicated that de Blasio is currently focused on legislation introduced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that would ban single-use plastic bags in the state, amNY reported.