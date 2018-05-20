Woman claims Mario Batali drugged, sexually assaulted her inside NYC restaurant’s ‘rape room’

Mario Batali, one of the most famous chefs in the world, was accused of a string of disturbing crimes by a woman who used to work for him — crimes including drugging and sexually assaulting her inside a New York City restaurant, in a third-floor space notoriously known by employees as the “rape room.”

WARNING: DISTURBING DETAILS BELOW

The woman told CBS News' “60 Minutes” on Sunday that she woke up surrounded by broken bottles with scratches on her legs and semen on her skirt.

“It gets completely foggy for me. And this is — part of the messy, scary part for me, there is a part where it — it all disappears,” said the woman, who asked CBS to remain anonymous. “I remember a moment where I was on his lap, kissing him. Like, he was kissing me. And then I remember throwing up — in a toilet. And that is all.”

As The New York Post reported, she said she recalled waking up at dawn on the third floor of the downtown restaurant, The Spotted Pig, owned by Ken Friedman, a friend of Batali's.

The woman said: “I woke up by myself on the floor, I don’t know where I am, of an empty room, wooden floor. I see broken bottles. The first thing I think is, ‘I’ve been drugged.’ That was the first thing I thought is, ‘I’ve been — I’ve been assaulted.’”

She said that after the alleged assault she called a crisis hotline, went to a hospital for examination, and reported the episode to the New York Police Department. “They tried getting me to file a report. They tried, they tried. But I — you know, a young actress, no resources, no money. I couldn’t. I couldn’t do it.”

Emails from Fox News sent to Batali’s media team as well as The Spotted Pig Sunday seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Batali has been accused of sexual harassment by nine women.

Several women who worked for Batali accused the former “Chew” host of “inappropriate touching in a pattern of behavior that spans at least two decades,” Eater reported in December. The chef apologized in a statement, saying “the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses,” he wrote.

Fans, however, lambasted Batali, who owns 26 restaurants, for including a recipe in the newsletter with his apology.

Batali since has been dropped from ABC’s “The Chew” and stepped away from the day-to-day operations of his restaurant businesses.

In a report published last winter in The New York Times, 10 women accused Ken Friedman of sexual harassment and misconduct and creating a toxic work environment. He went on leave and apologized, telling the paper that his behavior “can accurately be described at times as abrasive, rude and frankly wrong.”