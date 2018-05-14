Irate KFC customer throws credit card machines at staff, spits on police

A woman was arrested Friday night after verbally and physically assaulting staff during a drunken tantrum at a KFC restaurant in Australia.

The unidentified woman was recorded by another customer, Andrew Moschakis, at the Adelaide KFC around 9:30 pm Friday.

BURGER KING MANAGER FILMED SCREAMING AT CUSTOMER FOR TAKING TOO LONG TO ORDER

Moschakis said the woman was trying to pay for her order via bank transfer because she did not have cash or card on hand, news.com.au reported.

“Then she got very aggravated and started screaming and yelling,” he said to news.com.au.

In the recording the woman is seen picking up EFTPOS machines and whipping them at KFC employees and at the menu monitors -- one of which she hits -- all while screaming curse words and insults.

"That almost got you," the woman says after one of the EFTPOS machines seemingly comes close to a staff member.

After the video stops, Moschakis told news.com.au that the woman grabbed a 24-pack of 7Up cans that were on the counter and threw those as well.

“Then two guys came, they said they were from the store across the road, they both pinned her down until four to five police on horses came and put her in cuffs,” he told the news outlet. “There was no calming her down. She was psychotic.”

According to Newshub, KFC employees fled to the kitchen and placed the call to police.

When police arrived and arrested the young woman, she allegedly spat at the officers, the Daily Mail reported.

The woman was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct, property damage, two counts of assault and two aggravated counts of assaulting police.

No one was injured during the woman’s drunken rampage.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Later, the woman took to social media to apologize, Newshub reported.

"Alcohol is a drug and its [sic] time for me to make a change and go back to the gentle girl that was once me," she shared on her Facebook page, according to the publication. “Life hasnt [sic] been an easy one and we all make mistakes nows [sic] my opportunity to turn it around and make the best life and best me I can.”