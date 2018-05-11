Motherhood and cooking: The perfect recipe for one woman’s dream job

For Julie Burleson, motherhood truly changed the trajectory of her career — and led her into the job of her dreams.

Burleson is the Founder & CEO of the Young Chefs Academy, and discovered success (and happiness) by combining her passion for cooking with the love of her children.

Burleson tells Fox News that owning a business had always been a dream of hers, but that it had not quite come to fruition until she was a mom.

SURPRISE MOM WITH BRUNCH: FRUIT-FILLED PALEO CREPES

“It happened at a moment where my five-year-old son was in the kitchen and wanted to help me prepare a meal for a catering business I had started,” Burleson explains. “Then I realized, wow, I think I found what I really want to do. A light went off, because I knew cooking together brings eating around the table to a whole new level.”

She started Young Chefs Academy in 2003 in Waco, Texas, and now Young Chefs Academy has 30 locations across the United States as well as in six countries. Burleson explains that, in addition to the art of cooking, the curriculum teaches children etiquette, the history of food, the science behind food, math, vocabulary and culture.

SUPERMARKET CALLED 'SEXIST' FOR MOTHER'S DAY AD

Aside from the far-reaching curriculum, franchising has spurred the company’s growth.

Burleson notes that she always had franchising on her mind so that entrepreneurs could be empowered to start their own businesses. The franchise model includes curriculum, training model and support system.

“We are the first franchise concept of its kind,” says Burleson. “We teach children and teens the joy and value of cooking, while also serving as a platform for motivated people to launch their own Young Chefs Academy with a team behind them.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For the advice Julie Burleson would give to moms looking to venture into the business world, watch the full interview above.