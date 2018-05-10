White Walker: Johnnie Walker debuting 'Game of Thrones'-inspired Scotch

Seething with rage over the fact that HBO’s “Game of Thrones” won’t be back until 2019?

Well, Johnnie Walker would like to add some Scotch to the situation.

In the world’s second on-the-nose product tie-in this week, Johnnie Walker is partnering with HBO to summon forth a new offering — White Walker by Johnnie Walker — sometime this fall.

Johnnie Walker first shared the news last week in a cryptic video posted to the brand’s social media accounts. In it, snow and ice are seen encroaching on barrels presumably filled with Scotch, before the screen freezes over to reveal the name of the new offering, along with the words “Scotch is coming.”

It’s currently unclear if White Walker will be a new variety of Johnnie Walker altogether, or just an existing Johnnie Walker variety in special packaging. A statement from Diageo, which owns Johnnie Walker, promised further details in the near future.

“Scotch is coming to the realm in the fall of 2018,” stated a spokesperson for the brand. “HBO and Diageo have partnered to create White Walker by Johnnie Walker. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

News of Johnnie Walker’s White Walker follows the release of the brand’s limited-edition Jane Walker variety, a special bottling of its Black Label Scotch said to celebrate “the achievements of women and everyone on the journey towards progress in gender equality.”

A portion of proceeds from each bottle of the Jane Walker variety, which launched in March, will be reportedly donated to the Monumental Women and She Should Run charities.

Johnnie Walker’s White Walker also follows the Solo Cup Company’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story”-packaging in being one of the most sensible marketing gimmicks in recent memory.