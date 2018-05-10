Fast food flasher: Streaker targeted Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, Waffle House, cops say

Maybe he was just excited about the return of Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa?

Police in Asheville, N.C., have arrested 38-year-old Jeremy Justice in connection with a rash of flashings at Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Waffle House, the Citizen-Times reports.

Officers caught up to Justice early on Wednesday morning, after an employee at a local Buffalo Wild Wings reported a man lying naked on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant. The suspect had already fled by the time police responded, but the employee was able to provide police with footage of Justice streaking through the parking lot.

Justice was soon found hiding out behind construction equipment at another nearby business. Asheville Police Department spokeswoman Christina Hallingse further confirmed to the Citizen-Times that Justice had gotten himself dressed by the time he was located.

Justice’s arrest followed earlier reports of a flasher at nearby locations of Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Waffle House.

Justice was charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. He was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.