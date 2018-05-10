Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food

Fast food flasher: Streaker targeted Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, Waffle House, cops say

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Jeremy Justice, 38, was arrested in connection with the fast-food flashings.

Jeremy Justice, 38, was arrested in connection with the fast-food flashings.  (Buncombe County Detention Facility (inset), Google Street View)

Maybe he was just excited about the return of Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa?

Police in Asheville, N.C., have arrested 38-year-old Jeremy Justice in connection with a rash of flashings at Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Waffle House, the Citizen-Times reports.

buffalo wild asheville

Justice was apprehended after officers responded to reports of a naked man lying on the sidewalk outside Buffalo Wild Wings.  (Google Street View)

WENDY'S HAS PERFECT RESPONSE TO BURGER KING'S PROMPOSAL

Officers caught up to Justice early on Wednesday morning, after an employee at a local Buffalo Wild Wings reported a man lying naked on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant. The suspect had already fled by the time police responded, but the employee was able to provide police with footage of Justice streaking through the parking lot.

Justice was soon found hiding out behind construction equipment at another nearby business. Asheville Police Department spokeswoman Christina Hallingse further confirmed to the Citizen-Times that Justice had gotten himself dressed by the time he was located.

taco bell asheville

Police say they also received reports of a naked man outside a nearby Taco Bell, as well as a McDonald's and a Waffle House.  (Google Street View)

Justice’s arrest followed earlier reports of a flasher at nearby locations of Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Waffle House.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Justice was charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. He was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.