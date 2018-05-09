Wendy's responds to Burger King's promposal

Burger King is looking for its fast food prom queen.

Earlier today the chain restaurant in Lynn, Mass., updated its marquee with an important question: “@Wendy’s prom?”

The public promposal went viral on social media, where it seemed to catch everyone’s eye except that of its neighbor across the parking lot, Wendy’s.

Those on Twitter were rooting for the two megachains to put their beef behind them and get together.

Right when the royal hamburger outpost may have started to lose hope, the sassy redhead responded.

“Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10,” Wendy’s tweeted.

No word on what Wendy’s will be wearing to the big dance, but we’re guessing something fresh.