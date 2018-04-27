Chip and Joanna Gaines once fought over spaghetti

It’s a recipe for love!

Alongside meal ideas, HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines’ new cookbook “Magnolia Table” divulges anecdotes about life with her wall-smashing partner, Chip. Below, a few fun, foodie facts about the husband-and-wife duo.

The first meal she cooked for Chip as a newlywed was an emotional disaster

On TV, Chip and Joanna seem to have an idealistic marriage. But not every moment is perfect.

Take the first meal Joanna cooked for him when they were newly married. Chip’s sister had given Joanna a book of Gaines family recipes, including one for spaghetti, but she decided to make her own mother’s spaghetti recipe instead. After taking a few bites, he didn’t say anything, so Joanna asked what he thought.

“Well, umm, it doesn’t taste like my mom’s spaghetti,” he said. “I wish you would have asked her for her recipe. This tastes different, and I’m just used to my mom’s.”

“I got up from the table, cleared away his plate and told him he could do the dishes and clean up the mess in the kitchen. I was done,” Joanna writes. “Let’s just say he learned his lesson. But I learned a valuable lesson that night as well. Food is personal . . . [and] I eventually realized that we were just both missing our mamas and anxious about adjusting to this new, unfamiliar chapter of our life.”

The couple splits breakfast duty

Chip, no longer a critic, splits morning meal duty with Joanna. “Half the time Chip prepares [breakfast] and the other half I do,” Joanna writes. “As the kids get older, they’ve started to help out a little more, too.”

Speaking of breakfast, Chip’s a creature of habit about his: “Every Sunday he has the same breakfast: fried eggs cooked over-medium and two biscuits, one slathered with butter and strawberry jam and the other one tucked under a generous serving of sausage gravy.” The kids make fun of his obsessive go-to, Joanna adds.

Joanna’s kids eat more authentic Korean food than she did growing up

Joanna, who grew up in Kansas, is part Korean, part Lebanese and part German. In her book, she explains how her mother, who moved to the United States from Seoul, South Korea, mostly cooked American food for Joanna’s “steak-and-potato-loving dad.”

But slowly, her mom started to make more Korean friends, Joanna writes. “She learned enough from them that, by the time my kids were born, she was often preparing traditional Korean dishes for them, like seaweed soup. It’s funny to me that they’re growing up eating much more authentic Korean food than I ever did.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.