Hidden Valley created a $35G bottle of ranch in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and you can win one too

One lucky ranch lover will get to celebrate National Ranch Day Saturday in a big way.

Hidden Valley announced it will be giving away a special-edition bottles of the creamy white dressing. The bottle was designed to honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding and will be given to a randomly selected contest winner.

WAFFLE HOUSE EMPLOYEE'S ACT OF KINDNESS TOWARD ELDERLY CUSTOMER LANDS HER $16G SCHOLARSHIP

This isn’t some ordinary bottle of ranch, however. Designed by an “A-list celebrity jeweler,” this 18-carat white gold bottle trimmed in 75 carats of diamonds and sapphires is worth $35,000. This swanky bottle was created to honor "the great pairing of a fellow famous American with British royalty” and “remind her of the familiar flavors of her home country," Delish reports.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:24am PST

If you’re hoping to score this high-end condiment, entering the contest is pretty simple. All you have to do is retweet @HVRanch's post about the bottle between March 10 (National Ranch Day) and May 19. The lucky winner will be announced a few weeks later.

Ranch lovers on Twitter seem pretty excited about the possibility of winning. One person wrote: “I CANNOT EXPLAIN HOW MUCH I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE.”

Another commented: “I would be so happy to win this jewel encrusted ranch.”

This isn’t the first time Hidden Valley has taken its love of ranch to the next level. Last year, the company unveiled a five-liter "mini" metal keg filled with what's said to be a "year's supply" of ranch on sale for $50.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Previously, the company also debuted a four-tiered ranch fountain, the perfect appliance for all your dipping needs. The fountain was on sale for $100 and came with a year’s supply of dressing.