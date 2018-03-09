Waffle House employee's act of kindness toward elderly customer lands her $16G scholarship

A Texas Waffle House employee has been given a college scholarship after her act of kindness toward a customer went viral.

Evoni Williams, 18, has received an outpouring of praise after a photo of her cutting the food of an elderly man was shared on social media. The customer, a Waffle House regular, had recently undergone surgery and was using an oxygen tank.

WAFFLE HOUSE IN GEORGIA SERVING 'NO WATER MENU' AFTER CITY WATER MAIN BREAKS

The photo of Williams and the man was shared on Facebook by Laura Wolf, who was touched by the young woman’s gesture.

"Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham. This may seem small but to him, I'm sure it was huge. I'm thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative," Wolf wrote in her post, which had received 99,000 likes and 47,000 shares as of Friday afternoon.

Williams, who was working at the Waffle House to save for college, caught the attention of Texas Southern University. As a thank-you gesture in recognition of her kindness, TSU presented her with a $16,000 scholarship and La Marque mayor Bobby Hocking honored her with her own day, Fox 8 reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The young employee told ABC 13 she didn’t expect any of the recognition she’s received. "It just came from the heart," she said. She plans to still work at the Waffle House, Q13 Fox reports.