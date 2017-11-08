Hidden Valley selling ranch-filled keg containing 'year's supply' of dressing

Hidden Valley ranch fans don’t have to rely on buying bottles to stock up on their favorite sauce — now they can just buy a keg.

The condiment company has unveiled a five-liter "mini" metal keg filled with what's said to be a "year's supply" of ranch, presumably if owners keep it “flowin’” at the right pace.

“It isn’t a party unless the Hidden Valley Ranch is flowin',” said Flavour Gallery, the website selling the party/holiday gift.

Specifications on the Flavour Ranch website indicate that the keg is 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches in diameter, and it's stackable if fans want to save space. It's also got a “special inside coating [that] meets FDA specifications and keeps the ranch tasting fresh,” according to the website.

The keg is priced at $50 and is currently available for preorder to ship out on Dec. 11, just in time for the holidays. If party hosts want to make ranch a centerpiece item at a December get-together, they can opt to purchase the “holiday ranch fountain with skirt,” which is exactly what it sounds like.

That said, a keg might not be the best “bargain” option for ranch lovers: A 20-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley ranch dressing is priced at $3.99 on Walmart’s website, which means thaf 5 liters' worth would cost only around $34.