McDonald’s flips logo upside down for International Women’s Day, but Twitter users aren’t lovin’ it

McDonald’s has flipped its logo upside down in honor of International Women’s Day, March 8, but Twitter users are chastising the fast-food giant for not doing more.

Mickey D’s turned its iconic golden arches into a “W” for “women” across its digital channels, select packaging and the sign outside its Lynwood, Calif., location, which has been owned and operated by staffer Patricia Williams for three decades, the company confirmed to Fox News via press release.

“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said.

“From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success.”

Though McDonald’s adds that the company “takes pride in our diversity” ‒ noting 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women ‒ Twitter users aren’t lovin’ the chain’s salute to the occasion with the construction of "a mere 'W'".

“'McDonalds is flipping their arches upside down to support women. I bet all the money you'd spend on doing that being used for women's charities or scholarships would be a better one,” one user quipped.

Others opined that McD’s should enact measures such as raising the minimum wage to $15, enhancing career advancement opportunities, and providing health care and family leave if they truly wanted to support their female employees.

