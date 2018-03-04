Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DRINKS

Indiana legalizes Sunday alcohol sales for the first time since Prohibition

By FOX59 | Fox News
Some stores are offering special deals in honor of the first Sunday with alcohol sales in Indiana.

Some stores are offering special deals in honor of the first Sunday with alcohol sales in Indiana.  (Reuters)

This afternoon, Hoosiers began buying alcohol on Sundays for the first time since Prohibition.

The momentous occasion comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Wednesday that legalized carryout alcohol sales on the “day of rest.”  The law went into effect immediately.

Grocery, liquor and convenience stores will now be able to sell alcohol from noon to 8 p.m. Legislators say the shorter hours are a nod to liquor stores, which only have to add a single eight-hour shift.

Gov. Holcomb was among the first in the state to take advantage of the new law, buying beer at Goose the Market. FOX59’s Russ McQuaid was there to document the occasion.

Businesses across the state have been scrambling to prepare for the changes. They’ve updated work schedules and ensured they have enough employees to open their doors.

Some stores, like Big Red Liquors, are offering special deals in honor of the first Sunday with alcohol sales in Indiana.

If you plan to celebrate the end of Indiana’s modern day Prohibition, please do so responsibly. Never drink and drive.

This article originally appeared on FOX 59.