Indiana legalizes alcohol sales on Sundays

Many Indiana residents will surely be celebrating this weekend, because the state has finally dispensed with a very old law that made it illegal to buy alcohol in Indiana on Sundays.

According to The Indianapolis Star, on Wednesday, February 28, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed into law a bill that officially does away with Indiana’s long-standing ban on carryout alcohol sales on Sundays. Starting this weekend, Indiana residents will no longer have to remember to do all their alcohol shopping by Saturday, because they’ll be able to buy beer, wine, and spirits at grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, and drugstores between noon and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Before the Sunday sales bill was signed into law this week, restaurants and bars could serve alcohol on Sundays, but stores could not. Selling alcohol for carryout on Sundays has been illegal in Indiana since it first became a state in 1816.

"There’s no need to cross the border anymore in the state of Indiana," Holcomb joked, because Indiana residents who live near the state’s borders have long been driving across state lines to do their shopping on Sundays.

Indiana residents have been celebrating on Twitter since the news broke.

Hoosiers will be able to buy beer, wine, and spirits at the grocery store as of Sunday, March 4.

