Epic 20-person bar brawl breaks out at British pub: 'These were some very ugly scenes'

A massive bar brawl broke out at a British pub in Leeds on Saturday morning, ultimately landing one man in jail and another in the hospital.

Footage of the large-scale scuffle shows around 20 people throwing punches, stomping, and even hurling heavy wooden stools at each other at the Arc Bar in the Headingley, West Yorkshire. Staffers at the Arc Bar can also be seen attempting to calm the situation, only for the fights to flare up again.

“These were some very ugly scenes where people were punched, kicked and stamped on and glasses and chairs were thrown,” said James Entwistle, of the Leeds District criminal investigation department, to The Sun.

Police say the fight initially broke out between two people at around 12:30 a.m., but soon devolved into chaos as fellow patrons and friends became involved.

“The video shows how there was very little that the bar’s security could do to control the situation and it was clearly a shocking thing for staff and other people in the bar to witness,” said Entwistle.

Authorities later arrested one 21-year-man on suspicion of violent disorder, though he has since been released. Another brawler, 28, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a head wound.

The West Yorks Police are currently asking the public for help in identifying additional suspects.

“We are treating this as an incident of violent disorder and are carrying out inquiries to identify those involved,” said Entwistle, adding that police are relying on the bar’s CCTV footage.

“We would like to hear from anyone who knows the identity of any of those shown fighting in the clip we have released or who recognizes themselves as a witness," he added.