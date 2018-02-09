National Pizza Day: Where to score discounts and freebies

Pizza is delicious any day of the year, but it tastes even better when you score some for a great price. In celebration of National Pizza Day, restaurants and pizza chains across the country are serving up both discounts and freebies.

Check the out below, then go grab a slice (or two, or three … we won’t judge).

Baskin Robbins

Yes, this is an ice cream shop and yes, they are celebrating National Pizza Day with free samples of their new Sweetheart Polar Pizza. Stop by a participating location from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and satisfy your sweet tooth with a taste of the double-fudge brownie crust topped with ice cream, fudge brownie pieces, marshmallow topping and festive heart quins.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

This sit-down restaurant is also getting in on the National Pizza Day fun by offering any medium deep dish or tavern-cut pizza to go for $5 with the purchase of any large deep dish pizza when you dine in.

California Pizza Kitchen

If you’re looking for a healthier way to celebrate National Pizza Day, CPK is offering its new cauliflower crust for free in place of regular dough.

Chuck E. Cheese’s

The kid-friendly chain is offering a buy one-get one deal that’ll be hard to pass up. In honor of this special day, Chuck E. Cheese’s will give you a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza with the purchase of any large pizza. Just use code 5555 to take advantage of the deal.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering several deals for pizza lovers to enjoy on National Pizza Day. Anyone who signs up for their loyalty program, Hut Rewards, will receive a 30 percent off promo for all menu-priced pizzas, redeemable February 9.

You can also take advantage of the chain’s new $5.99 medium two-topping pizza deal, as well. See a full list of current specials here.

Pizza Patrón

This Latin-inspired pizza chain is offering any large specialty pizza for only $5.99. And to make the deal even better, there’s no limit to how many pizzas you can order for this discounted price, so get ready to eat.

Round Table Pizza

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Round Table is giving away free personal pizzas, either cheese or pepperoni, with the purchase of any Pepsi fountain drink. They’re also donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Whole Foods

The Amazon-owned grocery store is selling large take-in-bake pizzas for just $9.99 in the prepared foods section. Grab one or even a few and celebrate National Pizza Day from the comfort of your couch as pizza smells waft from the oven.