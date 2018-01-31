Waffle House customer arrested for lashing out about barbecue sauce

A Waffle House patron will have his day in court after exploding in anger over the restaurant’s lack of barbecue sauce.

Willie Edward Drake, 43, was arrested last week at a Waffle House in Macon, Ga., after “screaming obscenities and insulting” the employees who told him they could not provide him with barbecue sauce, per a Bibb County Police report obtained by the Smoking Gun.

The workers weren’t exactly withholding the barbecue sauce, either — that particular location just doesn’t stock any, Macon’s Telegraph reported.

This fact evidently didn’t deter Drake, who proceeded to accuse the employees of intentionally keeping the condiment from him.

“I wouldn’t f---ing ask you if I didn’t know you had it!” he yelled, adding that he’d “go to f---ing jail over some barbecue sauce!”

Officers arrived to find Drake being “uncooperative and disorderly,” per the Bibb County police report, and arrested him for disorderly conduct. He was transported to the county jail, where he spent several days before he was released on $390 bond.

An officer who spoke with the Telegraph further confirmed that the jail stocks only ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard. “We stay with the basics on condiments,” said the sheriff.

Drake is now due in Municipal Court on March 1, the Smoking Gun reports.