Model Iskra Lawrence shares silly response to In-N-Out employee

Model Iskra Lawrence clapped back with a "cheeky" response after she alleged that she was told off by a fast-food worker.

The 27-year-old body-positivity advocate posted two photos of herself on a recent visit to In-N-Out Burger after attending Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. In both images, Lawrence can be seen still wearing her awards-show gown with a thigh-high slit from earlier in the night, accessorized with an In-N-Out paper hat.

In the first photo, the model is shown sitting on the fast food counter where people are ordering, with an employee from the burger chain in the background. But in the second pic, Lawrence is hopping down off the tabletop laughing, presumably after being told to hop off the counter.

“Excuse me can u please get off the counter, we serve food there,” she captioned the post, presumably paraphrasing the In-N-Out employee. “Me: ‘Yeah you serve buns … well me too,’” she added.

Earlier in the evening, Lawrence received praise for showing off her natural cellulite visible thanks to the revealing slit in her black gown on the red carpet.

Fans of the model went wild over the In-N-Out photos, which had received nearly 12,000 likes on Twitter as of Thursday afternoon.