Chef who claimed she spiked vegan dishes with meat receiving death threats

A chef has apologized for boasting on social media that she secretly put meat in dishes cooked for vegans.

Laura Goodman, the chef and co-owner of Shropshire restaurant Carlini, wrote in a Facebook group that she “spiked a vegan a few hours ago.” Shropshire is a county in England 155 miles north-west of London.

But the chef has since received death threats over her comment, leading her to apologize, saying: “I’m deeply sorry for my comments, no meat products were added.”

Her husband Mike Gale today told The Mirror that she had been left “devastated,” and that she had written the comment after a long week and a few drinks.

He said: “We are very passionate about good quality vegan and vegetarian food.”

“This has all got out of hand. There was absolutely no meat in the dishes. We have received death threats and had all sorts of vitriol thrown at us.”

He added that Goodman made the comment when she was very tired and had downed a few drinks at the end of a 72-hour work week.

He added: “It was a bad choice of words. It was a mistake. We would never feed any vegetarian or vegan meat.”

But the storm of criticism over the restaurateur’s comments have now seen Shropshire’s local government get involved, who confirmed: “We have received complaints and we are investigating.”

Since her post, the restaurant’s Facebook page has been deleted, and its TripAdvisor and Google pages flooded with poor reviews.

TripAdvisor was so overwhelmed with bad comments that they had to temporarily shutter the restaurant’s page with a warning: “Due to a recent event that has attracted media attention and has caused an influx of review submissions that do not describe a first-hand experience, we have temporarily suspended publishing new reviews for this listing. If you’ve had a firsthand experience at this property, please check back soon — we’re looking forward to receiving your review!”

One TripAdvisor reviewer called for Goodman to be prosecuted for her actions, while George Wright wrote on Google: “Feeding a non vegan meal to someone who has made the compassionate or potentially even medical choice not to eat animal products intentionally is disgraceful.”

“And then to brag about it on your Facebook Page, I hope you’re ashamed of yourself.”

“Your business is not too far from where I live and you can rest assured you will never have the custom of me or any of my friends again.”

Jess Ginge Lewis wrote: “You cooked willingly for someone you know is vegan, make it non vegan and then brag about it behind their back?

“Who is the pious and judgemental [SIC] one here really?”

Another added: “This lady should be charged with assault.”

“We are vegan for a reason, to disregard our wishes and boast about contaminating food is at least a sackable offence.”

And vegans now plan to protest outside the restaurant, demanding it be shut down.

Debbie Ireland, an administrator of the group Goodman posted in, told Metro.co.uk that the chef’s actions were “quite unnerving.”

She said: “I think people were outraged, as this could happen to any one of us, if that chef disliked you.”

“It’s quite unnerving, and makes you think twice about eating out anywhere, when you hear a chef and restaurant owner not only admitting to this, but gloating about it afterwards – mentioning on other posts that she had ‘just spiked a vegan.’”

