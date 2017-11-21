IHOP will be delivering pancakes in select cities

Good news for anyone too hangover to make some pancakes at home: IHOP is currently testing its new delivery platform in select cities across the U.S.

As of Monday, flapjack fans in certain parts of California, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and Utah are able to order a stack of IHOP pancakes via Amazon and DoorDash, Engadget reports.

In addition, IHOP sent out a press release last week to announce its online ordering platform for carry-out orders — IHOP ‘N GO — has been expanded to include more than 1,700 IHOP restaurants nationwide. The company plans to release an accompanying mobile app by the end of the year to aid with its IHOP ‘N GO orders.

"More and more guests are telling us they want to enjoy the distinctive, freshly-prepared menu items they love at IHOP, but outside of our restaurants and without having to give up the quality they expect from us," said IHOP president Darren Rebelez. "So, we looked at every aspect of our IHOP 'N GO business and focused on creating an exceptional guest experience from start to finish.”

In addition to IHOP’s new carry-out and deliver initiatives, IHOP has developed “state-of-the-art” to-go packaging designed to keep your pancakes from getting gross before they get to you. This new packaging is said to include: a “modular” design with interlocking components to keep foods separate; “nesting” compartments for keeping food warm; and side ventilation panels to keep food from getting soggy.

In celebration of the news, IHOP will also be offering $5 off on purchases of $25 or more made through IHOP ‘N GO. The offer applies to first-time users only, and only at participating IHOPs through Dec. 31.