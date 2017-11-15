Real-life Hamburglar? Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food and cash

A woman was caught on surveillance video climbing through the drive-thru window of a Maryland McDonald’s at around 1 a.m. last Sunday.

In the video, the unidentified woman is first seen leaning through the window and stealing a soda cup, which she then fills at the machine.

Once she notices no one is around, the brazen robber climbs through the window and into the store, where she is seen stealing a large box of food, as well as a purse and drink.

According to the timestamp on the surveillance footage, the woman appeared to have spent about a half an hour inside the empty McDonald’s.

The suspect did not cover her face until much later, allowing police to get a clear shot of what she looked like when she first broke into the restaurant.

The woman did not crawl back out through the window, but instead fled through a different door.

An arm is later seen – presumably belonging to the suspect or a possible accomplice – grabbing onto the stolen box of food and then shutting the drive-thru window behind them.

Police have not verified how much food or money was stolen, or if anyone else was involved.

It is not clear whether the restaurant was open at the time of the incident.

An arrest has not been made. Police are asking the Columbia, Maryland community to call 410-313-STOP if they recognize the woman in the video.