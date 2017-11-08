Dolce & Gabbana is releasing a $110 pasta collection for the holidays

Italian luxury fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana, is launching a new collection this holiday season – and it’s edible.

The designers announced recently that they would be teaming up with famed dried pasta maker Pastificio Di Martino to release a limited-edition set of Dolce & Gabbana branded pasta.

The gift set, which goes on sale November 15, includes four bags of pasta in a variety of shapes, a limited-edition vintage tin with Dolce & Gabbana logo and a special Dolce & Gabbana apron.

Giuseppe Di Martino, the CEO of his family’s company, called the product a “postcard, a souvenir, a special package with exceptional product inside.”

But that tin-packed gift set will set you back $110, which may be a high price for pasta, but it is made the James Beard Foundations’ official pasta partner in the city of Gragnano, which has a Protected Geographic Indication for its pasta.

Also, the tin will be a piece of history since the Dolcce & Gabbana x Pastifico Di Martino collaboration is a limited run – only 5,000 will be made, with 1,000 available in the United States.

This isn’t the first time the fashion powerhouse has dabbled in the kitchen. Earlier this year, D&G rolled out a line of brightly patterned kitchen appliances, including a $34,000 hand-painted refrigerator.