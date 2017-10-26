News team eats 'World's Hottest Chip' on live TV

A Denver news team tried the “World’s hottest chip” on live TV, with disastrous results.

The morning news anchors on KWGN were participating in Paqui’s #OneChipChallenge – a social media contest that asks people to eat the brand’s Carolina Reaper chip and post their reactions on Instagram and Twitter.

The $4.99 chips are made from Carolina Reapers, which are twice as hot as ghost peppers and have been dubbed as the "world's hottest pepper." They are so hot, in fact, that they have sent some to the hospital. One man nearly blacked out after eating a Carolina Reaper.

But Paqui chips, whose name comes from the Aztec word “to be happy,” cultivated these peppers into one spicy tortilla chip and started a viral challenge last year on Instagram and Twitter.

This year, the happy chip company brought back the challenge and the Daybreak team took part, while filming their live segment.

Each anchor took a bite of the chip and immediately felt the effects.

One tried to get the rest to eat more, saying, “It’s not a tiny bite challenge, it’s a one chip challenge.”

“Come on, eat the rest of the chip already,” another heckled, before receiving vehement no’s from his colleagues.

As they complained of the heat, one anchor accused the others of “overreacting.” Then Daybreak anchor Natalie Tysdal, who can be seen in the background clutching the table, doubles over and throws up off-camera.

Her co-host helpfully alerted to rest of the group, “Oh, oh! Natalie threw up!” before another tells viewers that “this is going very poorly, folks.”

The camera cuts away as Tysdal gets some help. She later took to Facebook to update everyone concerned, and said she was ok, but would not suggest people try the #OneChipChallenge.

“I thought I was okay until I had a drink of my coffee to wash down the chip. I threw up, couldn’t breathe and felt like fire was coming out of my mouth, nose and ears. I had a bottle of water, a glass of milk, a tablespoon of honey and 3 mints and still felt on fire. An hour later I had chills and a massive headache. Three hours have gone by and I feel like I was beat up in a dark alley,” she writes. “I wouldn't recommend it.”