Off-duty police officer caught on video flipping out over Godiva store closing

An off-duty NYPD officer went berserk in a Godiva store when she was told they were closing — even fighting police who responded to the call, cops said.

Officer Amanda Villafane went to the store at the Stamford Town Center with her mother and Christopher Salvadore, 32, around 6 p.m. Sunday, police said.

“They were told the store was closing,” Stamford Police Sgt. Brian Butler said. “They were not happy with that answer.”

That’s when Villafane took off her jacket and started yelling, video of the incident shows.

(WARNING: Video contains explicit language)

At one point, she can be heard threatening a clerk: “I will knock you the f–k out!”

Salvadore, who at first seemed to be trying to hold the officer back, allegedly punched an 18-year-old who was filming the incident with his phone.

Making matters worse, Villafane showed her NYPD identification and fought with a cop.

“When they went to arrest her she didn’t want to cooperate so they had to take her to the ground and cuff her,” Butler said.

He said the floor was covered with “blood and chocolate.”

Villafane was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with police. Salvador was charge with assault and disorderly conduct.

The NYPD said Villafane was suspended without pay “for the good of the department.”

