Missouri cops post ‘pumpkin lineup’ to squash gourd theft

These seedy criminals were sure caught off gourd.

Police in Maryland Heights, Missouri, received a report Wednesday at approximately 1:40 a.m. of Halloween decoration disappearances eerily cropping up around town.

“One of the victims provided our Dispatchers a description of the suspect vehicle seen leaving the area during the time frame of the thefts,” the Maryland Heights Police Officers Association posted to Facebook.

While patrolling the area, an officer identified a vehicle matching the pumpkin snatchers’ description.

Sgt. Jamie White pulled three passengers over who were transporting 49 stolen pumpkins.

“I have attached a picture of a pumpkin line up,” the police department wrote on social media. “If you woke up this morning to missing pumpkins, please contact me at 314-738-2373.”

All three subjects were promptly arrested and their night of mischief was effectively squashed.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.