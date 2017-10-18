Olive Garden explosion puts massive hole in Maryland restaurant

A Maryland Olive Garden had “some type of explosion” on Wednesday afternoon that blew a huge hole through the rear of the restaurant.

The Olive Garden in Laurel, MD, was left with a massive hole in the building where the electrical utility room is, Mark Brady, chief spokesperson for Prince George’s Fire and EMS Departments said in a video documenting the aftermath.

In the video, debris from the building is seen scattered through the parking lot, as well as blown across the street.

The official cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but another spokesperson said the cause appears to be "electrical in origin."

At the time of the incident, 15 employees and about 70 patrons were at the restaurant. All were able to escape. Only one person has been transported from the scene with an injury to his arm.

The restaurant has been shut down during the investigation.