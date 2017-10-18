College student charged with 'causing bodily harm' after giving toilet water to roommate

A Tennessee State University student has been accused of trying to contaminate her roommate’s drinking water with toilet water.

College coed Tierni Williams has been taken into custody after allegedly being captured on video pouring water from the toilet into her roommate’s water bottle using a Styrofoam cup.

According to the police document, Williams got the liquid from the toilet and poured it into the victim’s water bottles, which were on her side of the room, NBC4i reports.

An arrest warrant indicates that the victim began experiencing weight loss and stomach issues following Williams tampering with the water bottles. The victim allegedly learned that her drinking water had been compromised through social media.

Williams is being charged with adulteration of food or liquid and causing bodily harm.