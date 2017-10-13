Avocado light, a low-fat version of the fruit, invented in Spain

Nobody asked for a low-fat avocado, but Spain is giving it to us anyway.

The Spanish company Eurobanan’s Isla Bonita brand has invented an “Avocado Light,” which has 30 percent less fat than your average omega-3-filled specimen.

The invention, which will be unveiled later this month in Madrid, is an attempt to make the avocado even more healthful than the nutrition community already says it is. The avocado’s long been touted as a superfood, its monounsaturated fats — the good kind — and other nutrients that may be helping to stave off things like heart disease.

The new light avocado isn’t available yet in the US to taste for ourselves. But Ramón Rey, director of the International and Marketing area of Isla Bonita, describes it as having “a mild flavor and a juicier and lighter pulp that makes it ideal for the preparation of smoothies, cold soup, gazpachos [and] cocktails.”

In other words, it’s like an avocado, only moister.

Along with ruining a perfectly good fruit — and yes, that’s what an avocado is — the company has yet to address the catastrophic epidemic of the avocado hand.

This article originally appeared on New York Post