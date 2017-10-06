Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food

McDonald's serves up 'McVegan' burger at location in Finland

Fox News
A woman enters a McDonalds restaurant in Dartford, southern Britain, September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC1D6DC9F5A0

McDonald’s has rolled out its “McVegan” burger, but has only made it available at one location in Finland.  (Reuters)

McDonald’s has introduced the “McVegan” burger Wednesday, but customers won't be able to find it just anywhere.

The fast-food giant announced its newest menu item would only be made available at one restaurant location in Tampere, Finland, for a limited time only, Elite Daily reported. The burger was rolled out on Oct. 4 and will be available through Nov. 21.

GROUP OF ‘RONALD MCDONALD’S’ STORM INTO BURGER KING TO TAUNT WORKERS

The burger consists of mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and a soy-based patty on a sesame seed bun. Food & Wine reported the McDonald's Finland also serves vegan fries, but that's just because their fry recipe is vegan by default. (McDonald's fries in the U.S. are made with a hydrolized milk, and therefore not technically vegan.) 

A McDonald’s representative told Today the company did not plan to offer the burger anywhere besides Finland at the moment.  

MCDONALD’S IS TOP FAST FOOD CHOICE FOR POT SMOKERS, STUDY SHOWS

Food & Wine reported veganism and vegetarianism have increased in the U.S. from 1 percent of the population in 2014 to 6 percent in 2017.