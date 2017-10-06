McDonald's serves up 'McVegan' burger at location in Finland

McDonald’s has introduced the “McVegan” burger Wednesday, but customers won't be able to find it just anywhere.

The fast-food giant announced its newest menu item would only be made available at one restaurant location in Tampere, Finland, for a limited time only, Elite Daily reported. The burger was rolled out on Oct. 4 and will be available through Nov. 21.

The burger consists of mustard, pickles, onion, lettuce, tomato and a soy-based patty on a sesame seed bun. Food & Wine reported the McDonald's Finland also serves vegan fries, but that's just because their fry recipe is vegan by default. (McDonald's fries in the U.S. are made with a hydrolized milk, and therefore not technically vegan.)

A McDonald’s representative told Today the company did not plan to offer the burger anywhere besides Finland at the moment.

Food & Wine reported veganism and vegetarianism have increased in the U.S. from 1 percent of the population in 2014 to 6 percent in 2017.