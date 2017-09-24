Dunkin' Donuts to be served on all Amtrak Northeast Regional Trains

Dunkin’ Donuts and Amtrak are expanding their partnership to include all Northeast Regional trains.

That means that the almost 12 million customers who ride the Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will be able to purchase Dunkin’ Donuts’ original blend and decaf hot coffee aboard their trains.

The hot coffee was formerly only available on the Acela Express services. Now it will be served throughout the Northeast Regional line, one of the nation’s busiest rail corridors, with hourly service to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Richmond and Lynchburg.

In a press release for the brand, Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’ Donuts senior director, said of the development, “We’re excited to expand our partnership with Amtrak and serve those traveling to more than 50 stops between Richmond, VA and Boston, MA. Whether guests are traveling for business or leisure in the Northeast, they’ll have Dunkin’ Donuts hot coffee to keep them energized throughout the trip.”

Following Gilbert, Thomas J. Hall, Amtrak’s vice president for passenger experience, enthusiastically supported the plan, saying “As two brands who share a commitment to providing a distinctive and premium customer experience, Amtrak and Dunkin’ Donuts are a great partnership.”