North Carolina McDonald's employee fired after asking customer to spell 'deportation'

An employee working at a North Carolina McDonald’s was fired after she was captured on video asking a customer Saturday if they could spell deportation.

Wendy Rios told Fox 46 that she filmed the confrontation at the Eastway Drive McDonald’s because she had been treated unfairly there previously.

"I am the kind of person who thinks, 'Treat the person the way you want to be treated,'" Rios told Fox 46.

"I asked the employee if my order was ready and the manager asked him what I asked. He told her and she said 'of course her [expletive] order is ready'," Rios told WECT. "Then I asked for ketchup and he handed me two packets of ketchup."

"I asked for more ketchup and the manager yelled at the employee 'what is she still doing here?'" Rios said. "He told her I was asking for more ketchup and she started yelling at me and saying bad words."

The video showed a female employee in a green shirt giving Rios the middle finger before asking her to move and that were done.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

The employee repeated Donald Trump’s name a few times before asking Rios if she could pronounce his name. Rios ignored it before the employee repeated deportation asking her if she could spell the word.

"Can you say, 'Donald Trump'? Donald Trump. Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Yes, Donald Trump, Donald Trump. Can you say 'Donald Trump'?" the employee is heard saying. "You holding up my line, lady."

"You can stay there all you want. Can you say 'deportation'? Can you say that? Can you spell 'deportation'?" the woman can be heard in the video saying. "What you need to do is you need to get the f--- on. That's what you need to do," the employee concluded before slammed the drive thru window.

Another employee came to the window and attempted to calm the situation. Rios asked for the employee’s name before the second worker asked Rios politely to move out of the drive-thru line.

Rios posted the video on her Facebook page which has viewed over 440,000 times and shared over 5,000 times.

"I treat everyone like a person. Not like you're white, or you black or you Chinese, or Korean, Mexican or Guatemalan. No. I treat everyone like the same," Rios told Fox 46.

George Forrest, the owner of the restaurant responded and said the employee in question has been fired.

“The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald’s and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers. This individual is no longer employed at my restaurant and we have expressed our sincerest apologies to the customer for this situation," Forrest said in a statement.