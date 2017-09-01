Woman completes 10k, stopping at every taco shop along the route

Rather than run in the fourth annual Philly 10K race, writer Anna Orso mapped out every place that sells tacos near the route and finished her own personal culinary marathon in five hours.

Orso had run the 10K twice before but did not want to pay the exorbitant fee again, so she decided to give herself a different kind of endurance test. She walked to all 13 taco locations, devouring a total of 14 tacos and one margarita, and documented the whole experience for the Philadelphia news outlet Billy Penn.

The five-hour trek through South Philadelphia and Center City started at 11 a.m. and lasted until 4:15 p.m. Orso kept her vow to stop at every taco spot along the way, including various Mexican restaurants, a Chipotle, and a pizza place that also happens to serve tacos.

Orso wrote that completing the quest left her with “a triumphant feeling” but admitted that her critical faculties may have begun to flag partway through the route. “I’m not really sure what it tastes like,” she wrote, “because I can’t feel anymore.”

Orso avoided the race fee but still managed to spend a pretty penny purchasing so many tacos. Fortunately for her, the world’s most expensive taco wasn’t along her route. One of the country’s best was, however — El Vez made our list of America’s 75 Best Tacos for 2017.