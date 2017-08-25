McDonald's secret Big Mac sauce recipe allegedly leaked online

McDonald’s “secret” Big Mac sauce recipe has reportedly been leaked online – and it contains a staggering 33 ingredients.

The allegedly authentic list has been shared on Pinterest, but the fast food chain has yet to confirm if it is the real deal.

The leaked recipe lists the ingedients as follows:

Soybean Oil, Pickle Relish (Diced Pickles, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Vinegar, Corn Syrup, Salt, Calcium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Spice Extractives, Polysorbate 80), Distilled Vinegar, Water, Egg Yolks, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Onion Powder, Mustard Seed, Salt, Spices, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Mustard Bran, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Vegetable Protein (Hydrolyzed Corn, Soy and Wheat), Caramel Colour, Extractives of Paprika, Soy Lecithin, Turmeric (Colour), Calcium Disodium EDTA (Protect Flavour).

The list is long and we don’t know what quantities each ingredient is used.

The Sun Online has contacted McDonald’s about the authenticity of the condiment ingredients.

The Special Sauce was created by franchise owner Jim Delligatti, who invented the Big Mac in 1968.

The top-secret formula was tweaked over the years, but the original recipe remained until 1991.

However it was changed back to the original recipe in 2004.

McDonald’s gave away 10,000 bottles of the Big Mac sauce in America in January as part of a special promotion.

Fast food fans were found to be flogging the condiment on eBay for a whopping $12,950.

Meanwhile, Mom Deals blogger Kelly Brinker has created a recipe that lets you make a similar sauce at home, using just seven ingredients.

She recommends placing mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, white vinegar, salt, French dressing, sugar and finely minced white onion in a bowl.

Kelly leaves it in the fridge overnight and stirs occasionally to create the much-loved burger relish.

Kelly Brinker’s take on the Big Mac special sauce recipe:



Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

4 tsp sweet pickle relish

1 tsp white vinegar

1/8 tsp salt

2 tbsp French dressing

1 tbsp finely minced white onion

1 tsp sugar

Method:

Put all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir

Cover the bowl, or put in a container that can be covered and refrigerate overnight

Stir a few times while it’s sitting in the fridge

This article originally appeared on The Sun