Florida man pulls out fake AR-15 rifle over McDonald's ice cream dispute

Summer is almost to a close, but things still got hot in Delray Beach, Florida where a man pulled out a replica AR-15 rifle while he was in a McDonald’s drive-thru line because the store didn’t have any ice cream.

Jerry Henry was riding in a car with Michael Delhomme who was in the driver’s seat ordering at the McDonald’s window. Delhomme became upset when he tried to order ice cream and was told that the machine wasn’t working.

According to Delray Beach police report, Jerry Henry, the passenger, was directed by Delhomme to retrieve the “stick” from the trunk following the conversation with the McDonald’s employee. Henry said he put the gun between his legs in the front seat.

The McDonald’s employee told police that he watched from the surveillance video in the store as Henry got out of the passenger seat and went into the trunk to get the rifle. The employee alerted his co-workers and they went into the bathroom to hide and call 911.

The ABC Local 10 news said police confirmed the surveillance video as supporting the employees’ account of the events.

Henry was arrested on a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm.