Food & Drink

Expand/Collapse Search

Fast Food

Taco Bell debuts Naked Egg Taco with fried egg 'shell'

By Taylor Rock
Taco Bell is planning to debut its Naked Egg Taco on August 31.

Taco Bell is planning to debut its Naked Egg Taco on August 31.  (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell has announced a new breakfast offering — the Naked Egg Taco, featuring a “shell” made entirely of fried egg enveloping crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheese.

“The Naked Egg Taco strips down the traditional breakfast taco, allowing us to deliver a new flavor experience in every single bite,” Liz Matthews, chief food innovation officer for Taco Bell, explained in a press release.

“Shell innovation is at the core of where we experiment — and whether it’s crispy chicken, biscuits or waffles that wrap up menu item classics — we bring our fans craveable and unexpected food experiences that leave them wanting more.”

More From The Daily Meal

One taco costs $1.99 à la carte, and it can also be purchased in a breakfast combo that includes a coffee or medium drink and two Cinnabon Delights or a hash brown for $3.99.

Related Image

taco bell naked egg taco 2 Expand / Collapse

The Naked Egg Taco will be available both à la carte and as part of a meal deal.  (Taco Bell)

The Naked Taco will be available nationwide August 31, but patrons in select cities will have a chance to test the product beforehand. Taco Bell will be holding brunch-esque “Bell & Breakfast” events from August 17-27 in New York City; Laguna Beach, Calif.; Austin, Texas; and Chicago, Ill.

Reservations are available on OpenTable.com.