Australian woman claims she found a bullet in her kangaroo steak

An Australian woman claims she’s found a bullet fragment in a kangaroo steak she purchased from supermarket giant Woolworths.

Taking to Facebook, Kath Milroy Pattingale posted a photo of the steak — which clearly showed the golden shell sitting in the center of the meat.

“Mmmmmm thanks Woolies — nothing more appetising than a bullet in my kangaroo!,” her post read, which has been liked more than 25,000 times.

“This pic was taken on a chopping board when we were cutting up the meat (a 60mm thick fillet) after taking if off the barbie — it didn’t make it to the dinner plate!”

Pattingale claims she left the meat in the fridge for a Woolworths representative to look at.

Her post was met with 12,000 comments, with some social media users claiming it could be a fraud.

“Looks like a con to me,” one person posted.

“Certainly Woolworths would run their meats through a metal detector before sending it off,” another wrote.

A Woolworths Australia spokesperson told News.com.au in a statement that they “take all customer concerns seriously and are investigating the issue raised."

The post has since been deleted off Woolworth’s Facebook. News.com.au has contacted Pattingale for comment.

