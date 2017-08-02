Man hospitalized after drinking world's hottest chili vodka

This drink was too hot to handle.

A 30-year-old man from the UK was hospitalized after taking a swig of 1786 Satan’s Shot, a vodka infused with one of the hottest chilies in the world, reports the International Business Times.

Emma Mirrington, 42, from Farncombe, UK bought the Carolina Reaper pepper-infused booze at the Guildford Cheese and Chilli Festival and shared it with her group of friends. One of them got so ill that they had to call an ambulance.

“There were about eight of us affected,” Mirrington told the IBT. “I have never seen anything like it.”

The drink’s label warns, “Only Satan himself is brave enough to drink this vodka.”

A rep from the label told the IBT, “I know people have reactions when they have something too hot, but there’s a warning on the back of the bottle.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post